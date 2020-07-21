Invesco Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 84,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.31% of Protagonist Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 162.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 709.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $145,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PTGX shares. Nomura upped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.93.

PTGX opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $460.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

