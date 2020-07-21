Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,656 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.78% of Tupperware Brands worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 564,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 351,891 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,717 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 410,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 72,453 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 102,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

In other Tupperware Brands news, CFO Cassandra Harris acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUP opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.73. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $18.23.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $375.90 million for the quarter. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TUP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands to $2.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.