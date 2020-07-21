Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,809 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,207,000 after buying an additional 24,392 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,217,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 122,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 22,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.35. The stock has a market cap of $430.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 30.53% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

BMRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

