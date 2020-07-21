Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,396 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Systemax worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Systemax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in Systemax by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 76,740 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Systemax by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 841,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,920,000 after purchasing an additional 54,281 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Systemax by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 287,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 52,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Systemax by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SYX opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $721.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.51. Systemax Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Systemax had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Systemax Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Systemax news, insider Donna Fielding sold 1,980 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $40,134.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Systemax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

