Invesco Ltd. Sells 19,865 Shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 61.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,865 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 5.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 5.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 8.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 15.2% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $144.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.98 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Carvana Co has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $146.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.11.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 127.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

