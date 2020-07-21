Invesco Ltd. Sells 373,362 Shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 93.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,362 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.07% of Health Catalyst worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 438.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,121 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $28,507.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,498 shares in the company, valued at $673,844.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $697,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 176,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,475,572.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,635 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCAT. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.07.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -6.75. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.52.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.12 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 38.74% and a positive return on equity of 30.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

