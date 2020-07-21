Invesco Ltd. Sells 6,068 Shares of Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.09% of Orthopediatrics worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Orthopediatrics by 2,380.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orthopediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Orthopediatrics by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Orthopediatrics by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Orthopediatrics during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.19 and a 200 day moving average of $44.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.75 and a beta of 0.69. Orthopediatrics Corp has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $51.48.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.95 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 21.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Orthopediatrics Corp will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Orthopediatrics news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 8,442 shares of Orthopediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $387,656.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,124.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 1,876 shares of Orthopediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $87,346.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,245,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,707 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,734 over the last 90 days. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KIDS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Orthopediatrics from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Orthopediatrics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Orthopediatrics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Orthopediatrics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

