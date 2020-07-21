Invesco Ltd. Sells 7,421 Shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,421 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of BATS:PBTP opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.12. Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $24.98.

