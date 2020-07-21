Invesco Ltd. Takes $583,000 Position in Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA)

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,815 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Enviva Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVA. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 22.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 476,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,713,000 after acquiring an additional 86,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 7.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 24,193 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 0.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 213,687 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 105.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 207,552 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 106,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,437 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.47. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -648.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Enviva Partners LP has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $39.53.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $204.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners LP will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enviva Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Enviva Partners from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Enviva Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

