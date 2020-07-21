Invesco Ltd. Takes Position in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 7,977.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 678,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,283,000 after acquiring an additional 670,134 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $10,965,000. Highside Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $7,262,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 66,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 292,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,057,000 after acquiring an additional 57,119 shares in the last quarter. 42.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $82.79 on Tuesday. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $87.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

In other news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 30,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $1,878,720.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 690,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,274,033.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $1,563,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 742,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,621.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 658,459 shares of company stock worth $43,551,371. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

