Invesco Ltd. Takes Position in Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 80,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Sol Gel Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 18.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 20.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 32.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,109,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,933,000 after purchasing an additional 72,682 shares during the period. 31.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLGL opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 9.51. Sol Gel Technologies Ltd has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.62.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 129.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. The business had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. Analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies Ltd will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sol Gel Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sol Gel Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.05.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

