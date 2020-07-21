Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period.

BATS:PBND opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.44.

