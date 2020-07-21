Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE)

Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 7,489 call options on the company. This is an increase of 6,771% compared to the typical daily volume of 109 call options.

JE stock opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. Just Energy Group has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $4.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78. The firm has a market cap of $76.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.44.

JE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 target price (down from $1.50) on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a report on Monday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Just Energy Group from $0.75 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Just Energy Group from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Just Energy Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,774,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Just Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Just Energy Group by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 27,182 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Just Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Just Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings.

