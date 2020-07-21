Investors Buy High Volume of Canadian Solar Call Options (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,897 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 130% compared to the typical volume of 1,694 call options.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSIQ. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

CSIQ stock opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.39. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The solar energy provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.98. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $825.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,836 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.