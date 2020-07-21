Investors Buy Large Volume of Consolidated Edison Call Options (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 2,423 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 60% compared to the average daily volume of 1,514 call options.

In other news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,893 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,633.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,622 shares of company stock valued at $190,467. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 88,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,240,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,266,000 after acquiring an additional 85,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $562,000. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ED opened at $73.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.49. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $95.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ED. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.42.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

