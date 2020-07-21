Investors Buy Large Volume of DHT Call Options (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 45,982 call options on the company. This is an increase of 520% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,416 call options.

DHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. DNB Markets raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

NYSE DHT opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. DHT has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of -0.19.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). DHT had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $152.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DHT will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the second quarter worth $27,000. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in DHT by 100.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in DHT by 34.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in DHT in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the first quarter worth $83,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

