IQGeo Group PLC (LON:IQG) Insider Purchases £6,100 in Stock

IQGeo Group PLC (LON:IQG) insider Max Royde bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £6,100 ($7,506.77).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Max Royde acquired 17,527 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £11,217.28 ($13,804.18).

On Tuesday, May 12th, Max Royde acquired 50,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £32,000 ($39,379.77).

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. IQGeo Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 38 ($0.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 67 ($0.82). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 62.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 61.58.

IQGeo Group Company Profile

IQGeo Group PLC, develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility industries primarily in North America, Europe, and Japan. It provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages their complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that accelerates productivity and collaboration by streamlining the planning, design, and construction processes for network operators; IQGeo Workflow Manager, which provides critical project and ticket information on any mobile device in the field, as well as back-office workstations; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces various alternate telecom construction routes when connecting commercial or residential premises.

