iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Boosted by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,043,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854,416 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,497.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,049,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,080 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16,377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,042,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,259,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $145.96 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

