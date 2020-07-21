J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Bradley W. Hicks Sells 2,523 Shares

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $346,004.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,371.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $134.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $138.76. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on JBHT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.47.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 12,995 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at $2,329,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

