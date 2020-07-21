J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 25.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Charles George sold 56,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $7,574,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,420.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 2,523 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $346,004.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,403 shares of company stock valued at $9,712,124. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. J B Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.47.

J B Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $134.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.98. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $138.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

