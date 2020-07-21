J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Argus

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $115.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. J B Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.47.

JBHT opened at $134.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.90 and a 200-day moving average of $107.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $138.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,871,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $346,004.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,877 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,403 shares of company stock worth $9,712,124. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 300.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 113.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 51.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 95.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

