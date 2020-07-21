Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Stock Holdings Cut by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 22,210.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBL opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Jabil Inc has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $44.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $32.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.09, a PEG ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Jabil had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Jabil Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jabil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Jabil from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

