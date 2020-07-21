Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $102,551,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 394.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 462,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,783,000 after buying an additional 368,890 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 17,002.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 315,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,975,000 after buying an additional 313,188 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 478.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 331,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,505,000 after buying an additional 274,417 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 360.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 266,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,393,000 after buying an additional 208,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $647,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $182.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.13. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $195.03.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.71.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

