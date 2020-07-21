Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Eni SpA’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:E)

Eni SpA (NYSE:E) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ENI in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.16). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ENI’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). ENI had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE:E opened at $19.96 on Monday. ENI has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in E. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ENI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,644,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in ENI by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in ENI by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,138 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ENI by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ENI by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

