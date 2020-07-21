Jefferies Financial Group Increases South32 (LON:S32) Price Target to GBX 100

South32 (LON:S32) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on S32. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 155 ($1.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on South32 from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 135 ($1.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on South32 from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 122.50 ($1.51).

Shares of S32 stock opened at GBX 118.26 ($1.46) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 114.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 114.47. South32 has a twelve month low of GBX 1.11 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 179.56 ($2.21).

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

