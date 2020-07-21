Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Ibstock (LON:IBST) Price Target to GBX 185

Ibstock (LON:IBST) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 212 ($2.61) to GBX 185 ($2.28) in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered Ibstock to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 208 ($2.56) to GBX 213 ($2.62) in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group upgraded Ibstock to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 270 ($3.32) to GBX 210 ($2.58) in a report on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Ibstock from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 225 ($2.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ibstock from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 190 ($2.34) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ibstock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 226.71 ($2.79).

Shares of LON:IBST opened at GBX 171.90 ($2.12) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 186.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 223.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.01. Ibstock has a 12-month low of GBX 131.90 ($1.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 323.98 ($3.99). The firm has a market capitalization of $704.03 million and a P/E ratio of 10.74.

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

