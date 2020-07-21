Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on THK CO LTD/ADR’s Q2 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:THKLY)

THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for THK CO LTD/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for THK CO LTD/ADR’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of THK CO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 6th.

Shares of THKLY opened at $12.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.92 and a beta of 1.64. THK CO LTD/ADR has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07.

THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.72 million. THK CO LTD/ADR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.92%.

About THK CO LTD/ADR

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, LM actuators, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

