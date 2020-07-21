JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 177 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 64.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,313,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, China International Capital boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,859.28.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,196.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,763.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,250.09. The stock has a market cap of $1,477.36 billion, a PE ratio of 152.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

