Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $149.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.87 and a 200-day moving average of $143.96. The company has a market capitalization of $393.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

