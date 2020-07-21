Juniper Networks (JNPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Juniper Networks has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.29-0.39 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.29-$0.39 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Juniper Networks to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

In related news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $542,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.62.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.