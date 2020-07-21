Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 85.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 1.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4,657.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Surevest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 13.0% in the second quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 46,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 8,672.0% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Kellogg by 14.4% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 25,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $6,672,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $26,766,000 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of K opened at $67.42 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $71.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.25%. Kellogg’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

