KeyCorp Weighs in on Saia Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Saia in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Saia’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAIA. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Saia from $112.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Saia from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.50.

Shares of SAIA opened at $130.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.11. Saia has a twelve month low of $61.46 and a twelve month high of $132.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.67.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.85 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Saia’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 124.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 11,481 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 1.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 323,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Saia by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Saia by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,785,000 after buying an additional 54,894 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $111,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,117.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $1,006,486.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

