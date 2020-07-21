Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $8.50. The company traded as high as $8.07 and last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 76243 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.60 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,021 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,385 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 47,801 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 181,571 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 94,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.48 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 21.63%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

