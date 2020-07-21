Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 935 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 174.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $8,968,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $134.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.44 and a 200 day moving average of $132.37. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.88 and a fifty-two week high of $160.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

