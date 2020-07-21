Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,816,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,844,000 after buying an additional 1,353,615 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth $2,157,509,000. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 27,636,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,156,000 after buying an additional 1,150,097 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,417,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,180,000 after acquiring an additional 484,080 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773,468 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

WFC opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $100.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

