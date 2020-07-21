Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $147,000 Stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 742 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1,513.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK opened at $207.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.14 and a beta of 1.63. Splunk Inc has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $213.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.87 and a 200-day moving average of $157.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.60 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $104,760.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,080,924.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,908,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,261 shares of company stock valued at $16,136,689. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Splunk from $177.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Splunk from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Splunk from $172.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.71.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.