Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,142,000 after buying an additional 30,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PPG opened at $109.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.25. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $134.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.56.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

