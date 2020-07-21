Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Increases Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Accenture by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Accenture by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Accenture by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $223.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $141.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $224.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.44.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total value of $530,887.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,551.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $662,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,243. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

