Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Makes New $319,000 Investment in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000.

WTRG stock opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities Inc has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.45.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.19 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Matthew Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $136,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,468 shares in the company, valued at $704,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

