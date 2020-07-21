Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 130 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,394,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,717,000 after acquiring an additional 45,463 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,081,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181,380 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,186,000 after buying an additional 308,987 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Dollar General by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,391,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,204,000 after buying an additional 174,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Dollar General by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,212,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,067,000 after buying an additional 332,917 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,966,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $192.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.41. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $194.84.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar General from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.21.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.