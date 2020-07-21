Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 189 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,830,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,325,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,661 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 12.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,537,000 after purchasing an additional 398,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,033,000 after purchasing an additional 160,834 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $224,353,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,334,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $119,479,000 after acquiring an additional 20,284 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.36, for a total value of $1,579,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,117,871.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,425 shares of company stock worth $6,495,835 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.04.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $137.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.09. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $138.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.