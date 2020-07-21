Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases New Position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,800,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,291,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,316,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,414,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,735,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of CARR stock opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Vertical Research started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin bought 57,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00.

Carrier Global Company Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.