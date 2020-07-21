Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,533,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $232.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.77. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $145.46 and a 12-month high of $248.43.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

