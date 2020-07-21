Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UPS opened at $118.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The stock has a market cap of $102.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.