Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 176 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,281 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Longbow Research increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.38.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $144.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.63. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $144.94. The firm has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.