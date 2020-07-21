Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 376 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 80.1% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 24,927,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,800,000 after buying an additional 11,086,514 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,343,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,068,000 after buying an additional 402,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,229,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,851,000 after buying an additional 258,155 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Corteva by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,860,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,232,000 after purchasing an additional 289,695 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Corteva by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,026,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion and a PE ratio of -24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average is $26.88.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BofA Securities upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Corteva from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

