Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 377 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Albemarle by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,582,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,584,000 after acquiring an additional 120,444 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,455,000 after acquiring an additional 104,863 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV boosted its position in Albemarle by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,248,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,810,000 after acquiring an additional 139,307 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in Albemarle by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,017,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,195,000 after acquiring an additional 287,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,479,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of ALB opened at $87.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.29. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $99.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $738.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.26 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Albemarle from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra dropped their price target on Albemarle from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Albemarle from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Albemarle from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.23.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.