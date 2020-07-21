Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 473 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 336.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,214,200,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464,551 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 123.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,463,732,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $859,602,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,175,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 237.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,417,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,818 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.35.

Shares of GILD opened at $78.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.05. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $97.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $192,798.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,112.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,492 shares of company stock worth $2,433,428 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

