Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 486 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lessened its stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JD stock opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.85, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.98. JD.Com Inc has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $69.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.80.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JD.Com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of JD.Com from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.61.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

