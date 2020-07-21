Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 579 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 164.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.98 per share, with a total value of $379,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,043.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TFC opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average is $41.39.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

